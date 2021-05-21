Advertisement

Hawk’s nest delays Oshkosh project

The City of Oshkosh Police Department captured a hawk's nest on top of a water tower.
The City of Oshkosh Police Department captured a hawk's nest on top of a water tower.(Oshkosh Police Department)
By Emily Matesic
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A restoration project in Oshkosh is being delayed because of nature. The city’s water tower on S. Washburn Street won’t be painted until later this summer.

Viking Industrial Painting, the company contracted to paint the Oshkosh water tower, was prepared to go to work on Thursday, until crews tried to get out onto the top of the tower.

According to City Engineer, Steve Gohde, “A couple of the workers were essentially divebombed by some hawks, as it turns out. So, they sent the workers back down in the hatch, back down and after a couple more attempts and getting divebombed by the birds they contacted us and asked us if there was some way we could get up there to confirm what was going on.”

That’s when the city public works department reached out to the police, and asked if the drone team could help out. “We were able to deploy our drone, go up, look at it relatively easily and quickly, safely - determine what it was and that information was passed onto, back to the engineering department,” says Sgt. Heath Feavel.

The police department drone team captured what has now been identified as a redtail hawk’s nest, with two babies close to home, an adult hawk was perched nearby -- explaining why those workers were under attack as they tried to get on top of the tower. For the safety of the birds and the workers, the project is now being delayed several months. “We’re going to push the project back, contractor is agreeable, to start basically September 1, now on the work and we’ll just have it be a fall project instead of spring project,” adds Gohde.

And the city will use this incident as a lesson learned, moving forward, as other water tower projects are scheduled for future years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust
First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-41 in Grand Chute
File photo
40% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19, out of 46% getting a shot
A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
Gun found in Two Rivers homicide investigation
Judge dismisses Jonathon Tubby family’s federal lawsuit for police custody death

Latest News

Utility pedestals in front lawns
Green Bay, homeowners at odds over fiber optic lines
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Friday storms followed by mixed weekend
There's construction underway for fiber optic lines in a neighborhood on Green Bay's west side...
Green Bay homeowners upset over the installation of fiber optic lines on their property
App aims to help prevent and report ticks in your area
How to avoid tick bites this summer in Wisconsin
Priyanka Navani, a Green Bay native, reports on the Middle East for Roya News English
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Preble grad reports from Middle East