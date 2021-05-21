Green Bay Metro Transit proposes changes to routes, looking for public input

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro Transit is in the process of changing up some of its bus routes and they want your input. The move would impact nine of the 11 routes throughout the city.

“I’m a student at UW-Green Bay so I often ride it out to UW-GB. I take it to doctor’s appointments, to go shopping I take it to all of my volunteer and work commitments,” said Jacob Kulis who uses the transit system 3-4 times a week.

Seasoned riders like him say some changes are needed.

“There are some routes that should offer the opportunity to transfer within the routes to switch for easier access for destinations,” said Kulis. He adds there could be more access to places in Allouez, De Pere and Ashwaubenon.

Transit officials say ridership has been cut in half over the last year due to the pandemic, but it gave the city an opportunity to reevaluate the routes.

“One of the biggest changes we had several routes that were a one-hour trip,” said Transit Director, Patty Kiewiz. “That can burn up a lot of time for you on public transit and that’s something we really wanted to eliminate. We reduced those routes, they’re 30-minute trips now.”

Click here for maps of the proposed route changes.

Kiewiz hopes people will see opportunities to use the micro transit system, which has also cut down on time and cost.

“We piloted last fall micro transit service which complements our fixed route, so individuals can utilize that to go in areas that maybe are not as heavily used or operated,” said Kiewiz.

People are encouraged to weigh in on the changes at several public meetings planned in the coming weeks. The meetings and public hearings are as follows:

Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. in the Transportation Center – Commission Room 901 University Avenue

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. Transportation Center – Commission Room 901 University Avenue

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Transportation Center – Commission Room 901 University Avenue

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Transportation Center – Commission Room 901 University Avenue

“I think they need to come and learn about it and ask questions and make sure that we are covering all of those areas where we previously provide service,” said Kiewiz.

You can also provide written comment Patricia.Kiewiz@greenbaywi.gov or mailed to Green Bay Metro, Attn: Public Comment, 901 University Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54302. Comments must be postmarked on or before 6/15/21.

The public comment period is open until June 15.

The proposed implementation date would be Monday August 2, 2021.

