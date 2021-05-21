Gov. Evers touts safety at Highway 15 groundbreaking

HORTONIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers visited Hortonia Thursday to break ground on the Highway 15 construction project.

Construction on the $136.4 million project begins next month to create 11 miles of four-lane, divided highway that will bypass Hortonville. The highway will extend from Lily of the Valley Drive in Greenville to U.S. 45 in New London with roundabouts on either side.

We’ve reported on the many crashes on that stretch of road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they’re much more frequent than the statewide average.

Gov. Evers says the project is about safety for communities as construction gets back on track after projects were halted during the pandemic. “Whether it’s getting our kids to school or workers to work or helping small businesses and farmers getting their products from point A to point B, having a safe strong transportation infrastructure is critical to ensuring that our state bounces back and better from this pandemic,” the governor said.

