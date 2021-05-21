Advertisement

Gov. Evers touts safety at Highway 15 groundbreaking

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers visited Hortonia Thursday to break ground on the Highway 15 construction project.

Construction on the $136.4 million project begins next month to create 11 miles of four-lane, divided highway that will bypass Hortonville. The highway will extend from Lily of the Valley Drive in Greenville to U.S. 45 in New London with roundabouts on either side.

We’ve reported on the many crashes on that stretch of road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they’re much more frequent than the statewide average.

Gov. Evers says the project is about safety for communities as construction gets back on track after projects were halted during the pandemic. “Whether it’s getting our kids to school or workers to work or helping small businesses and farmers getting their products from point A to point B, having a safe strong transportation infrastructure is critical to ensuring that our state bounces back and better from this pandemic,” the governor said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
Gun found in Two Rivers homicide investigation
Nick Diemel (left) and Justin Diemel (right). Photos: Lisa Diemel (WBAY)
Federal charge filed in cattle fraud scheme tied to Diemel murders
Dr. Rai's last day on Action 2 News This Morning. May 19, 2021.
Dr. Rai’s last appearance: It’s time to put the division aside
File photo
Wisconsin nearing 5 million shots and 40% fully vaccinated
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement on I-43 Thursday

Latest News

Highway 15 construction project
Gov. Evers joins Highway 15 groundbreaking
Fox River Trail (WBAY file photo)
Fox River Trail celebrates 20 years
Bicyclist on Fox River Trail
Fox River Trail marks 20 years
Lawe Street trestle trail in Appleton
Appleton gets overdue Trestle Trail funds