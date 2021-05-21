Get a shot, go to a game: Vaccine clinic offers free T-Rats tickets

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In a similar move as their parent team, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are teaming up with the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic giving out a voucher for a free game ticket for getting a shot.

Outagamie County officials say anyone at least 18 years old can get a ticket voucher if they get they get vaccinated during the final three days of the walk-in clinic, which are Tuesday through Thursday next week, May 26-28.

The final three days of the clinic are using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so everyone will be fully vaccinated after one shot.

The voucher is good for home games between June 22-27 or between July 6-11.

