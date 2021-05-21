Fox River Trail celebrates 20 years

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, Friends of the Fox River Trail celebrated the 20th anniversary of the trail with a ribbon-cutting.

The celebration was held at Voyageur Park in De Pere, one of the parks and communities the recreational trail runs through.

To date, the Fox River Trail has seen over 2 million users.

Officials who spoke at the ceremony say the trail’s success is attributed to the communities it links continuously working together.

“This is one of those trails, 21 miles here in Brown County and it continues to stretch through Calumet. With the local units of government that are collaborative with the county is also incredible. The things that we’re able to accomplish with those local units of government is why it is a success story,” Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said.

Along with the celebration, there was a demonstration of the new Ventek trail pass kiosks that allow visitors to buy daily or annual passes on the trail.

