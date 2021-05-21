Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few of these scattered storms after lunch may be strong, with downpours, high winds and some hail. Some of these storms may also coincide with the end of the school day. Parents should be on alert for changing weather as they’re picking up their kids after school. These hit and miss thunderstorms will wrap up shortly after sunset...

Similar to yesterday, it’s going to be another warm, humid and breezy day. Inland high temperatures will be close to 80 degrees, with cooler conditions by the lakeshore. Regardless, temperatures will be well above average despite the mostly cloudy sky.

We’re expecting more sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures will respond... Saturday looks very warm with highs in the middle 80s. However, a “back door” cool front pushing in from the northeast, will cause temperatures to drop from the 70s to the 60s late in the weekend. As clouds thicken on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop again, especially in the afternoon and evening.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms... May be strong. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 81 (cooler by the lake)

TONIGHT: Evening thundershowers. Clearing late. Still humid. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 76, then falling LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning thunder, then sun. Warm, breezy and more humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust
File photo
40% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19, out of 46% getting a shot
A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
Gun found in Two Rivers homicide investigation
Judge dismisses Jonathon Tubby family’s federal lawsuit for police custody death
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement on I-43 Thursday

Latest News

May 21 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible
First Alert Weather
STORMS FRIDAY
First Alert Weather severe weather risks for Friday, May 21, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Muggy night, storms Friday
May 20 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain chances