FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few of these scattered storms after lunch may be strong, with downpours, high winds and some hail. Some of these storms may also coincide with the end of the school day. Parents should be on alert for changing weather as they’re picking up their kids after school. These hit and miss thunderstorms will wrap up shortly after sunset...

Similar to yesterday, it’s going to be another warm, humid and breezy day. Inland high temperatures will be close to 80 degrees, with cooler conditions by the lakeshore. Regardless, temperatures will be well above average despite the mostly cloudy sky.

We’re expecting more sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures will respond... Saturday looks very warm with highs in the middle 80s. However, a “back door” cool front pushing in from the northeast, will cause temperatures to drop from the 70s to the 60s late in the weekend. As clouds thicken on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop again, especially in the afternoon and evening.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms... May be strong. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 81 (cooler by the lake)

TONIGHT: Evening thundershowers. Clearing late. Still humid. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 76, then falling LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning thunder, then sun. Warm, breezy and more humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 69

