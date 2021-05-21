FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon & evening. A few of these scattered storms may be strong, with downpours, high winds and a brief spin up tornado. These hit and miss thunderstorms will wrap up shortly after sunset...

Some areas have received rain this afternoon and have been socked in on cloud cover which could limit the strength of any storms that form this weekend. Highs will range from the low 70s to the low 80s across the area. After the storm threat is over by late evening, skies will begin to clear a bit in the overnight hours but lows will stay mild tonight in the 60s.

We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and maybe an isolated T’shower in the afternoon... Saturday looks very warm with highs in the middle 80s. However, a “back door” cool front pushing in from the northeast, will cause temperatures to drop back into the low and mid 70s by Sunday. As clouds thicken on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop again, especially in the afternoon and evening. A few storms Sunday could be severe.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms... May be strong. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Evening thundershowers. Clearing late. Still humid. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. An isolated PM t’shower. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. May be strong. HIGH: 75, then falling LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning thunder, then partly sunny. Warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still warm and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and not as humid. HIGH: 69

