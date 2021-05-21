Advertisement

DOT: Summer-like temps pose risk of pavement buckling

(WTAP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Summer-like temperatures could cause pavement to buckle across Wisconsin.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s on Friday and Saturday. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

“Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another,” reads a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.”

The DOT says this is unpredictable, but they recommend this tips for drivers:

• Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

• Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

• Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

• If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

