Dog left in dumpster reunites with her rescuers

By Tory Dunnan
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) – Six months after she was left in a South Florida dumpster, Lola is reunited with her rescuers.

The folks at Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch began the recovery process for the emaciated dog, but so much has happened since then.

“Oh, she is so beautiful she looks absolutely amazing,” said one of her rescuers when she saw Lola again.

Her new mom, Michele Jacobs, has a passion for rescue dogs and the patience it takes to love them.

“We adopted her the weekend after Thanksgiving,” she said. “When she came back to our house, she really struggled for the first three months. I slept with her in another room.”

According to Jacobs, Lola struggled with men for about three months and remains very attached to her.

“When you have a starving dog like that, you have to gradually bring them back, so we gave it the care we did,” a Furry Friends rescuer said.

Lola was one of two starving hounds found in the dumpster.

“So close to death, we didn’t know,” a rescuer said. “It was touch and go for a while.”

In six months, Lola has gained 20 pounds.

“She was so abused, and you can look at her and see all the scars on her,” Jacobs said. “We know she has been through a lot.”

The rescuers at Furry Friends say Lola’s story inspires them and lets them know they’re doing the right thing.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

