DNR expands gathering limits for events at state parks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is expanding gathering limits for outdoor events at state parks as COVID-19 cases continue to wane.

The department announced Friday that volunteer groups, special event groups, hikes and education programs can now be as large as 350 people.

Outdoor campsites, shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less.

All other DNR facilities, including nature centers and indoor group camps, remain closed to the public.

