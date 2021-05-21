Advertisement

Campbellsport man arrested for driving while intoxicated with child in car

(WAVE 3 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Campbellsport man was arrested for operating under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Adam Michael Konstanski, 28, was arrested for 1st offense OWI with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

On May 19, at about 12:51 a.m., Konstanski was pulled over on Highway 67 near Campbellsport. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper “detected indicators of impairment.”

Field sobriety tests were given and Konstanski was arrested.

The State Patrol says the child in the vehicle is safe and was released to a relative.

Konstanski was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and then released, according to the State Patrol. Results are pending.

