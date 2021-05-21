Advertisement

Appleton man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn

Darrin S. McElhatton
Darrin S. McElhatton(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Darrin S. McElhatton, 41, was sentenced May 20 by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach.

McElhatton received and possessed “numerous” digital images and videos of child porn, according to federal prosecutors. A “routine security check” at a Grand Chute motel led investigators to McElhatton’s cell phone.

In addition to the prison sentence, McElhatton will serve the rest of his life on supervised release and as a registered sex offender.

This is not McElhatton’s first child porn conviction.

In 2014, McElhatton was convicted in Outagamie County Court on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He was sentenced to three years in state prison and six years on extended supervision in that case.

