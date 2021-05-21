Appleton gets overdue Trestle Trail funds

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers approved $700,000 to help pay for development of the Lawe Street trestle trail in Appleton.

The city got approval in 2019 for a grant to help turn an abandoned Canadian National rail trestle into a recreational trail on the Fox River.

The project was finished last summer, but Appleton never got the money because of an objection to the price tag.

The state Legislature’s Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve the money, which is roughly half of the project’s cost.

