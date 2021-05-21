Advertisement

Appleton gets overdue Trestle Trail funds

Lawe Street trestle trail in Appleton
Lawe Street trestle trail in Appleton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers approved $700,000 to help pay for development of the Lawe Street trestle trail in Appleton.

The city got approval in 2019 for a grant to help turn an abandoned Canadian National rail trestle into a recreational trail on the Fox River.

The project was finished last summer, but Appleton never got the money because of an objection to the price tag.

The state Legislature’s Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve the money, which is roughly half of the project’s cost.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
Gun found in Two Rivers homicide investigation
Nick Diemel (left) and Justin Diemel (right). Photos: Lisa Diemel (WBAY)
Federal charge filed in cattle fraud scheme tied to Diemel murders
Dr. Rai's last day on Action 2 News This Morning. May 19, 2021.
Dr. Rai’s last appearance: It’s time to put the division aside
File photo
Wisconsin nearing 5 million shots and 40% fully vaccinated
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement on I-43 Thursday

Latest News

Artist concept of the Highway 15 bypass with roundabout
Gov. Evers touts safety at Highway 15 groundbreaking
Highway 15 construction project
Gov. Evers joins Highway 15 groundbreaking
Fox River Trail (WBAY file photo)
Fox River Trail celebrates 20 years
Bicyclist on Fox River Trail
Fox River Trail marks 20 years