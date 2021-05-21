Ahnapee State Trail repaired after flooding

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ahnapee State Trail in Kewaunee County is now repaired and ready for use.

About a mile of the trail was damaged by high water levels causing flooding over the past two years so it had to be resurfaced.

The repairs were aided by the Kewaunee County Promotion and Recreation Department, Kewaunee County Highway Department, and Friends of the Ahnapee State Trail.

The free trail connects Kewaunee, Luxemburg, Casco and Algoma.

