Wisconsin nearing 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is again on the verge of another milestone in the fight against COVID-19, with the state Department of Health Services (DHS) reporting we’re less than 4,000 “shots in the arm” shy of 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered. That means we’ll cross that threshold Saturday, marking 5 million doses in 160 days. It’s worth noting that the state’s report is updated once a day while vaccinators’ reports continue coming in to the state, so it’s likely we’ve passed that milestone but won’t have confirmation until tomorrow.

As we reported Thursday, more than 40% of Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated. That’s now up to 40.5% of the population, or 2,356,348 people out of almost 2.7 million who’ve received at least one dose of vaccine (46.3% of the state’s population).

In just over a week, almost 12% (11.9%) of kids ages 12 to 15 received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine -- the only one approved for their age group. Almost 30% (29.8%) of 16- and 17-year-olds started the vaccination regimen since it was available to them more than a month ago, and 21.7% completed their vaccinations.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Wednesday)

12-15: 11.9% received a dose (+2.1)/0.0% completed (none eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 29.8% received a dose (+0.6)/21.7% completed (+0.6)

18-24: 36.2% received a dose (+0.5)/29.1% completed (+0.5)

25-34: 42.4% received a dose (+0.4)/35.7% completed (+0.5)

35-44: 50.7% received a dose (+0.3)/43.6% completed (+0.5)

45-54: 52.9% received a dose (+0.3)/45.9% completed (+0.6)

55-64: 63.9% received a dose (+0.4)/56.6% completed (+0.6)

65+: 82.6% received a dose (+0.1)/78.3% completed (+0.2)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 49.6% received a dose (+0.3)/43.8% completed (+0.3)

Male: 42.4% received a dose (+0.4)/36.6% completed (+0.4)

We’ve seen the percentages of people vaccinated in our corner of Wisconsin grow by leaps and bounds this week. Many factors may be contributing to this, including vaccinations opening to younger teens and pre-teens but also outreach efforts and incentives for getting people vaccinated, and mask requirements being lifted for people who are fully vaccinated (in most situations). Vaccination totals by county are in a table later in this article.

The majority of people vaccinated in Wisconsin received the Pfizer vaccine (2,691,580 doses), with about a half-million more doses administered than Moderna (2,108,153). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine trails with 196,379 doses; it was approved months after Pfizer and Moderna, only requires one dose, and was briefly removed from use due to concerns about blood clotting.

Case and Deaths

New coronavirus cases remained low, with the 7-day average shrinking for a sixth day in a row. In fact, that rolling average declined from the day before on 19 of the past 21 days.

The DHS reported 406 new cases in 58 counties. Those cases were found among 3,571 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That’s a daily positivity rate of 11.37%, but the state uses a different metric looking at all tests -- including people tested multiple times -- and by that measure the 7-day average for the positivity rate is down to 2.6%, down another tenth of a percentage point. That’s below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed.

This also marks six straight days the state had fewer than 500 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Sadly, COVID-19 deaths went up. Eight people were added to the state’s toll, which is now 6,986. Three deaths were in Milwaukee, and deaths were also reported in Dane, Green, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties. They raised the 7-day average from 4 to 5 deaths per day over the past week, still the lowest numbers in a month. The death rate is plateaued at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases.

County case and death totals are listed later in this article.

The percentage of people recovered from the coronavirus rose one-tenth to 97.8% of all cases, or almost 595,000 people (594,186) out of the 607,992 known cases. Some of these people were asymptomatic but tested positive, while some spent weeks in the hospital and still feel lingering effects, the ones known as “long haulers.”

Hospitalizations were above average, with 76 people admitted for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, compared to an average 62 admissions over the past 7 days. A total 30,555 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, or 1 in every 20 known coronavirus cases.

We’ll get an update on current hospitalizations later this afternoon from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Thursday, the WHA reported 269 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, inlcuding 73 in intensive care. While the state reports total new admissions, the WHA’s daily updates take the numbers of discharges and deaths into account.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating a total of 11 COVID-19 patients. None of them is in ICU.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 27 COVID-19 patients. Ten are in ICU. That’s 2 fewer in ICU and 3 fewer patients overall.

The DHS reports 3,525,661 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

607,992 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,555 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,986 died (1.15%)

594,186 are considered recovered (97.8%)

6,522 are active cases (1.1%)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) (Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Thursday Completed (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Thursday Brown (264,542) (NE) 121,009 (45.7%) (+0.3) 108,774 (41.1%) (+0.3) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,672 (41.3%) (+0.3) 18,327 (36.6%) (+0.4) Dodge (87,839) 32,581 (37.1%) (+0.3) 28,889 (32.9%) (+0.3) Door (27,668) (NE) 17,242 (62.3%) (+0.4) 15,833 (57.2%) (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,559 (39.2%) (+0.2) 36,078 (34.9%) (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 3,577 (39.7%) (+0.1) 3,337 (37.1%) (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,773 (41.3%) (+0.8) 1,654 (38.5%) (+0.8) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,631 (40.3%) (+0.3) 6,912 (36.5%) (+0.3) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,911 (38.7%) (+0.2) 7,347 (36.0%) (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,627 (43.8%) (+0.3) 31,443 (39.8%) (+0.3) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,554 (38.5%) (+0.3) 14,093 (34.9%) (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,087 (45.8%) (+0.5) 1,935 (42.5%) (+0.9) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,794 (39.0%) (+0.2) 13,708 (36.1%) (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 84,512 (45.0%) (+0.5) 73,602 (39.2%) (+0.4) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,841 (33.8%) (+0.2) 12,505 (30.6%) (+0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51,846 (45.0%) (+0.5) 45,493 (39.4%) (+0.3) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,797 (38.8%) (+0.4) 17,601 (34.5%) (+0.4) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,848 (32.1%) (+0.1) 7,272 (29.8%) (+0.5) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 74,577 (43.4%) (+0.5) 66,148 (38.5%) (+0.5) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 212,912 (44.9%) (+0.3) 192,852 (40.7%) (+0.3) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 230,965 (42.0%) (+0.4) 204,302 (37.2%) (+0.4) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,698,327 (46.3%) (+0.3) 2,356,348 (40.5%) (+0.4)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,755 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,279 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,848 cases (+3) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,156 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,383 cases (+15) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,373 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,414 cases (+7) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,819 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,433 cases (+5) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,277 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,481 cases (+10) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,728 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Dane – 44,892 (+35) (308 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,922 cases (+8) (165 deaths)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,096 cases (+13) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,674 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,569 cases (+3) (107 deaths)

Florence - 448 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,506 cases (+10) (111 deaths)

Forest - 961 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,935 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,514 cases (+1) (19 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,585 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,044 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 580 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,644 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,421 cases (+3) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,203 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,801 cases (+11) (309 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,358 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,844 cases (+5) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,570 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,012 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,066 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,609 cases (+5) (71 deaths)

Marathon – 14,787 cases (+10) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,205 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,387 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,602 (+60) (1,326 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 4,582 cases (+7) (38 deaths)

Oconto – 4,496 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,649 cases (+1) (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,741 cases (+15) (207 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,223 cases (+3) (89 deaths)

Pepin – 862 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,002 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,618 cases (+12) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,802 cases (68 deaths)

Price – 1,236 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,972 cases (+18) (354 deaths)

Richland - 1,312 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,245 cases (+13) (175 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,352 cases (+9) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,900 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,721 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,723 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,787 cases (+4) (143 deaths)

St. Croix – 8,003 cases (+9) (55 deaths)

Taylor - 1,881 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,554 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,936 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,277 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,517 cases (+1) (138 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,486 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,747 cases (+1) (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,956 cases (+27) (536 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,911 cases (+2) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,175 cases (+4) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,242 cases (+9) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,122 cases (+9) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 664 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,070 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,330 cases (+2) (74 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,389 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,034 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,511 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Iron – 979 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 209 cases (+0) (3 deaths) (+1)

Mackinac - 446 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,237 cases (+3) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,783 cases (+1) (40 deaths)

Ontonagon – 410 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 341 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.