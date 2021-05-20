Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment steady at 3.9%

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April 2021
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April 2021(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April, a stark contrast to one year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state and the unemployment rate hit levels not seen since the Great Depression.

In April 2020, the first full month that COVID-19 forced closures of many businesses, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 14.1%, more than four times higher than it had been the month before. In March 2020 unemployment was at 3.1% in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest unemployment numbers Thursday.

It remains below the national average of 6.1%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects
Nick Diemel (left) and Justin Diemel (right). Photos: Lisa Diemel (WBAY)
Federal charge filed in cattle fraud scheme tied to Diemel murders
Dr. Rai's last day on Action 2 News This Morning. May 19, 2021.
Dr. Rai’s last appearance: It’s time to put the division aside
File photo
Wisconsin nearing 5 million shots and 40% fully vaccinated
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement on I-43 Thursday

Latest News

Green Bay police officer wearing a body camera
Republicans vote against body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police
Republicans reject $70 million more for housing assistance
Fond du Lac's RB/S Braelon Allen named 2021 AP Spring Season All-State Player of the Year.
Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen named AP Player of the Year
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust