STORMS FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Expect a bit of a muggy night with just a chance of a few spotty showers, MAYBE a rumble of thunder. However, FRIDAY IS THE DAY TO WATCH.

Additional showers and storms are anticipated tomorrow. Some of Friday’s storms may be a little stronger in the afternoon and evening. Main threats are heavy downpurs, hail and gusty winds. For now, tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but an upgrade is possible... We’ll continue to monitor it.

Otherwise, our warm and humid weather will build into the weekend. With sunshine, Saturday’s highs will soar into the middle 80s. Sunday looks a little cooler as a “back door” cool front pushes into northeast Wisconsin. Highs late in the weekend will fall back into the 60s and 70s with another chance of rain and thunder. Unsettled weather continues into the start of the new work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: WSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A bit muggy. Chance of a few spotty showers, possibly thunder. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. A few storms could be strong in the afternoon & evening. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. CHANCE of a spotty t’shower - Especially NORTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Chance of T’showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Chance of early thunder. Partly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Early showers? Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 68

