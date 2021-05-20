Advertisement

State Patrol to use aerial enforcement on I-43 Thursday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers on I-43 in Brown County will want to lay off the gas this Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be using aircraft in addition to ground-based officers to enforce speed limits in the area, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

In addition to speed limits, troopers will also be working to enforce other traffic laws.

If weather conditions aren’t favorable for flying, authorities say the enforcement will typically proceed using ground-based patrol.

Those in the aircraft will use a timing device, as well as highway markings, to determine vehicle speeds.

Once someone is detected for speeding, or for being an aggressive or reckless driver, ground units are notified to begin a traffic stop.

