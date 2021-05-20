Shawano-Menominee Counties COVID-19 vaccine clinic closing

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic serving Shawano and Menominee Counties will close after Friday, May 28.

Health officials says they have an abundance of vaccine on hand. That means interest has waned. The community clinic, located at 504 Lakeland Rd in Shawano, will finish up with second doses of the Moderna vaccine on May 14, May 21 and May 28.

Vaccination numbers from the state show 12,408 people have completed their shots in Shawano County. That’s about 30.3 percent of the vaccine eligible population. A majority of the vaccinated people in Shawano County are 65 and older.

As of May 19, Shawano County had recorded 4,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,622 negative tests. Numbers show 73 deaths attributed to the virus.

The county’s population is about 42,000 people, according to 2010 Census data.

There are other ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

