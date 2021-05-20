Republicans vote against body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee have voted against buying body cameras for state Capitol police officers, rejecting a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The panel on Thursday voted 12-4, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, to reject spending up to $100,000 over two years on between 35 to 50 body cameras.

There are 38 Capitol Police officers, detectives, lieutenants and sergeants.

They are in charge of policing the Capitol building and other state property.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.