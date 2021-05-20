Advertisement

Oshkosh North students create outdoor classroom at YMCA

By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - May 20 marks National Outdoor Classroom Day. Students from Communities Oshkosh North High School created an outdoor classroom at the YMCA on 20th Avenue.

The students showed us their project on Action 2 News This Morning. Watch the video in this story to see how it works. A ribbon cutting is set for 1:30 p.m.

The outdoor classroom is for the 4K program at the Y.

The Communities program helps students learn outside of the traditional classroom. The idea is to partner high school students with local businesses and organizations to solve community problems. CLICK HERE to learn more.

