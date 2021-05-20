Advertisement

Navy gives Marinette Marine contract for second guided-missile frigate

Fincantieri Marinette Marine says its new FFG(X) class frigate will be based on the mature...
Fincantieri Marinette Marine says its new FFG(X) class frigate will be based on the mature FREMM frigate hull Fincantieri developed for other navies (screenshot via Fincantieri Marinette Marine video)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Navy awarded a contract to Fincantieri Marinette Marine for a second Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, even before the first Constellation-class guided-missile frigate goes into fabrication.

Marinette Marine announced Thursday the Navy was exercising an option to build the second guided-missile carrier at a cost of $553.8 million.

Fabrication of the first modern guided-missile frigate is planned to start late this year for delivery in 2026.

The Marinette shipbuilder could ultimately build 10 of the frigates if the Navy exercises all of its options on the original contract, which is worth up to $5.6 billion and would continue construction for 15 years.

The Navy says the new frigates will be capable of air, surface and anti-submarine warfare, plus electronic warfare and information operations.

Marinette Marine was awarded the contract in competition with four other shipyards: Austal USA of Alabama; Bath Iron Works in Maine; Huntington Ingalls of Mississippi: and Lockheed Martin in Maryland. Fincantieri Marine Group says its ship is based on the FREMM frigate hull that’s already in use by navies in Europe.

“We made substantial investments in our system of shipyards in Wisconsin so that we can solidify our position as a surface combatant center of excellence,” Fincantieri Marine Group president/CEO Dario Deste wrote in a statement Thursday. “While it is good to have additional work lined up for our shipyards, I believe the most important aspect of this decision is that our customer believes that together we are a strong team, focused on delivering a capable and adaptable ship that will serve well into the future.”

