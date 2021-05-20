Music, fireworks to celebrate kickoff of S.S. Badger season

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry is making its maiden voyage of the season Thursday.

The ferry will leave Manitowoc at 3 p.m. on its journey to Ludington, Mich.

A celebration is planned. The ferry will arrive at the dock at South Lakeview Drive at noon. Lincoln High School, Lutheran High School and Roncalli High School bands will perform “A Jubilant March” for passengers.

The city says the march was composed for the 150th anniversary of the city of Manitowoc.

New owner Interlake Maritime Services has scheduled a fireworks show for 8:30 p.m. on the lakefront. It will last about 20-25 minutes. The public is invited.

S.S. Badger schedule: https://www.ssbadger.com/

The S.S. Badger has been making trips across Lake Michigan for more than 60 years. The 410 ft. ferry holds up to 600 passengers and 180 vehicles.

The season wraps up in October.

