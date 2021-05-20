MUGGY AIR STICKS AROUND

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few peaks of sun in the mix. It will feel muggy as air is being transported all the way up from the Gulf of Mexico into our area driving up the dew points into sticky territory. There’s a SLIGHT chance of showers or thundershowers throughout the afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected. Severe weather is NOT expected across the area today, but if any storms develop, there may be some pockets of localized heavy rain.

Additional showers and storms are anticipated tomorrow. Some of Friday’s storms may be a little stronger with downpours and gusty winds. For now, tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but an upgrade is possible... We’ll continue to monitor it.

Otherwise, our warm and humid weather will build into the weekend. With sunshine, Saturday’s highs will soar into the middle 80s. Sunday looks a little cooler as a “back door” cool front pushes into northeast Wisconsin. Highs late in the weekend will fall back into the 60s and 70s with another chance of rain and thunder.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Warmer, humid and breezy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 80 (cooler by the lake)

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. A few thundershowers. Humid again. LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Chance of T’showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Chance of early thunder. Partly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.