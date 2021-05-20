Jonathon Tubby’s family has federal lawsuit for police custody death dismissed by judge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge in Green Bay dismissed a family’s lawsuit against Green Bay and Brown County law enforcement for the death of Jonathon Tubby in police custody 2018.

Tubby was fatally shot after a standoff with police in the sally port of the Brown County jail. Tubby was arrested on a felony warrant. He was handcuffed but managed to move his hands from behind his back to the front and kept them under his shirt, suggesting to police that he had a gun, and refused to get out of the squad car. Police smashed a window and used tear gas, believing he would come out through the window and surrender. Instead, Tubby came out the window and ran.

In a 31-page judgment, Judge William Griesbach said the family’s arguments were “based on hindsight and conjecture.” They contended police should have known Tubby wasn’t armed since he was checked before being placed in the squad car -- though police contended the officer could have missed a gun or someone could have hidden it from an earlier arrest. Tubby’s estate also accused the police chief and the city of a lack of training for officers.

In his decision, the judge referred often to Tubby’s own actions during the standoff in the squad car and his repeated refusal to obey orders, including refusals to show officers more than one hand at any time while keeping the other under his shirt.

Griesbach also said it’s reasonable for police to believe a person with a gun in their hands is still a deadly threat even as they’re blinded by tear gas and being subdued by police dogs: “Although Tubby was brought to the ground after being hit with a beanbag gun round and was then engaged by a canine from behind, his upper body was unrestrained and his hand remained hidden under his shirt,” the judge wrote.

Griesbach dismissed with prejudice the family’s claims that state laws were violated, meaning the family can pursue those claims again but in a state court.

The judge also granted the family’s request to restrict the medical examiner’s report and autopsy photos.

RELATED STORY: Federal lawsuit filed by estate of man shot and killed at Brown County Jail

RELATED STORY: No criminal charges against officer who shot man at Brown County Jail

RELATED STORY: DOJ identifies man killed in Brown County Jail shooting, officers on leave

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.