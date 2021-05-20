40% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19, out of 46% getting a shot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsinites met one milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations and are running toward another. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 40.1% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus, a jump of three-tenths of a percent since Wednesday. That’s 2,335,093 people who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and can put away the masks (in most situations).

Now, 46% of the state’s residents started or finished their vaccine regimen -- also three-tenths of a percent higher than Wednesday. These include 49.3% of women or girls over 12 and 42.0% of men and boys over 12. Fourteen percent of the state’s population -- under age 12 -- isn’t eligible for the vaccine. Health experts don’t know what the threshold is for herd immunity but estimate 60 to 70% of a population would need to be vaccinated or recover from infection.

Nearly 1 in 10 children ages 12 to 15 have started their vaccinations -- an amazing figure when you consider vaccinations only began a week ago and they require a parent’s permission. Maybe they’re bringing the adults with them, because we saw big increases in the percentages of adults getting the vaccine, too, just since Wednesday’s report.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Wednesday)

12-15: 9.8% received a dose (+2.1)/0.0% completed (none eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 29.2% received a dose (+0.6)/21.1% completed (+0.6)

18-24: 35.7% received a dose (+0.2)/28.6% completed (+0.4)

25-34: 42.0% received a dose (+0.2)/35.2% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 50.4% received a dose (+0.3)/43.1% completed (+0.4)

45-54: 52.6% received a dose (+0.2)/45.3% completed (+0.4)

55-64: 63.5% received a dose (+0.2)/56.0% completed (+0.6)

65+: 82.5% received a dose (+0.1)/78.1% completed (+0.2)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 49.3% received a dose (+0.3)/43.5% completed (+0.3)

Male: 42.0% received a dose (+0.2)/36.2% completed (+0.3)

Wisconsin is on pace to pass 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, a little over 5 months since the “shots in the arm” began December 13. The DHS reports 4,953,257 doses have been administered and, by our calculations, averaged 25,280 shots per day over the last 7 days.

Keep in mind that vaccinators’ reports are continually coming in to the DHS. Vaccination totals by county are in a table later in this article.

Case and Deaths

The number of COVID-19 deaths continued to fall Thursday. Two deaths were reported -- they were in Milwaukee and Racine counties -- bringing the state’s death toll to 6,978, but the 7-day average fell to 4 deaths per day. The last time the average was that low was about a month ago, on April 22, before it began rising.

The DHS received results for 3,779 people tested for the first time, and 448 were positive in 60 counties, or about 12% (11.85%) of those results. Judging all tests, including people tested multiple times, the 7-day average for the positivity rate is steady at 2.7%, below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed. This is the fifth straight day the state had fewer than 500 new cases.

Hospitalizations were only a little above average. The 24-hour period ending Thursday morning saw 63 new hospital admissions for COVID-19. The 7-day average slipped from 62 to 60 admissions per day. One 1 in every 20 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization since the pandemic reached Wisconsin more than 15 months ago.

The DHS reports 3,525,661 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

607,586 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,479 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,978 died (1.15%)

593,614 are considered recovered (97.7%)

6,696 are active cases (1.1%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) (Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Wednesday Completed (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Wednesday Brown (264,542) (NE) 120,123 (45.4%) (+0.3) 108,016 (40.8%) (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,529 (41.0%) (+0.3) 18,148 (36.2%) (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 32,284 (36.8%) (+0.4) 28,637 (32.6%) (+0.3) Door (27,668) (NE) 17,128 (61.9%) (+0.5) 15,766 (57.0%) (+0.3) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,277 (39.0%) (+0.3) 35,890 (34.7%) (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 3,565 (39.6%) (+0.1) 3,320 (36.9%) (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,741 (40.5%) (+0.2) 1,619 (37.7%) (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,572 (40.0%) (+0.2) 6,854 (36.2%) (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,863 (38.5%) (+0.3) 7,324 (35.8%) (+0.3) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,372 (43.5%) (+0.1) 31,180 (39.5%) (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,414 (38.2%) (+0.1) 14,003 (34.7%) (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,066 (45.3%) (+0.1) 1,896 (41.6%) (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,725 (38.8%) (+0.2) 13,600 (35.9%) (+0.3) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 83,670 (44.5%) (+0.3) 72,833 (38.8%) (+0.4) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,725 (33.6%) (+0.3) 12,408 (30.3%) (+0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51,338 (44.5%) (+0.3) 45,094 (39.1%) (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,599 (38.4%) (+0.2) 17,406 (34.1%) (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,811 (32.0%) (+0.3) 7,162 (29.3%) (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 73,800 (42.9%) (+0.2) 65,401 (38.0%) (+0.3) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 211,366 (44.6%) 191,508 (40.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 228,772 (41.6%) 202,108 (36.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,675,652 (46.0%) 2,335,093 (40.1%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

There are many fewer COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals. Despite 71 new admissions, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 31 fewer patients in hospitals than Tuesday after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account. There are 285 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 79 in ICU. That’s 2 fewer patients in ICU since Tuesday. It’s the first time in over a month hospitals were treating fewer than 300 people with COVID-19.

Fox Valley hospitals showed no change. They’re still treating 13 COVID-19 patients, with none in ICU.

The Northeast region’s hospitals saw numbers rise. They’re treating 30 COVID-19 patients, with 12 in ICU. That’s 3 more in intensive care and 2 more patients overall since Tuesday’s update.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 209 intensive care beds (15.4% of the state’s ICU beds) and 1,656 of all beds (15.5%) are open in the state’s 136 hospitals. That’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation beds.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 10 open ICU beds (9.6%) among them and a total of 106 available beds (12.4%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 18 open ICU beds (8.7%) and 158 beds of all types (16.5%) available.

While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,754 cases (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,276 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,845 cases (+4) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,152 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,723 cases (+16) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,370 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,407 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,818 cases (+3) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,428 cases (+6) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,275 cases (+4) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,471 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,726 cases (19 deaths)

Dane – 44,857 (+37) (307 deaths)

Dodge – 11,914 cases (+4) (165 deaths)

Door – 2,622 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,083 cases (+4) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,672 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,566 cases (+3) (107 deaths)

Florence - 448 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,496 cases (+8) (111 deaths)

Forest - 961 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,933 cases (+3) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,513 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,581 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,042 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 580 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,644 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,418 cases (+3) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,201 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,790 cases (+9) (309 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,358 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,839 cases (+14) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,567 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,012 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,066 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,604 cases (+3) (71 deaths)

Marathon – 14,777 cases (+10) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,203 cases (+11) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,385 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,542 (+91) (1,323 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,575 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Oconto – 4,493 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,648 cases (+1) (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,726 cases (+17) (207 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,220 cases (+3) (89 deaths)

Pepin – 862 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,000 cases (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,606 cases (+3) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,802 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,236 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,954 cases (+14) (354 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,310 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,232 cases (+27) (174 deaths)

Rusk - 1,343 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,894 cases (+9) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,717 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,721 cases (+5) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,783 cases (+9) (143 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,994 cases (+10) (55 deaths)

Taylor - 1,881 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,553 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,934 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,277 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,516 cases (+8) (137 deaths)

Washburn – 1,485 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,746 cases (+4) (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,929 cases (+31) (535 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,909 cases (+2) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,171 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,233 cases (+8) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,113 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 661 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,070 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,328 cases (+2) (74 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,388 cases (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,034 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,509 cases (+7) (33 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 979 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 209 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Mackinac - 444 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,234 cases (+3) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,782 cases (+2) (40 deaths)

Ontonagon – 409 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 338 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: