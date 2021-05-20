Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fixing roads and making rain

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is very familiar with potholes, when the ground underneath causes roads to sink, but why do road surfaces deteriorate and chip away? A study of the problem had a surprising finding: Older roads held up better than the new surfaces.

Brad Spakowitz explains why this is a case where the old ways are better.

Also, the lack of rain isn’t as big of a problem here as it is globally. The United Arab Emirates, which averages 4 inches of rainfall a year, is experimenting with making the skies rain using drones.

All this and more is explained in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

