Wisconsin nearing 5 million shots and 40% fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is days from reaching two milestones in the fight against COVID-19: administering 5 million doses of vaccines and fully vaccinating 40% of its population. As we approach these milestones, cases and deaths remain low after frequent but brief surges.

The latest figures from the Department of Health Services Wednesday show 4,921,930 “shots in the arm” were given since December 13. By our calculations, the state averaged 24,725 shots per day over the past week. That pace could bring us to the 5 million milestone this coming weekend. Take into consideration that daily vaccination reports always include preliminary numbers as vaccinators continue reporting to the state.

To date, 39.8% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated, receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 2,318,740 people with protection against the disease caused by the coronavirus -- about 13,000 more than vaccinators reported Tuesday. It’s two-tenths of a percent higher than Tuesday, indicating we could cross the 40% milestone tomorrow or Friday.

Although fewer people are seeking out the vaccine, 45.7% of Wisconsinites received at least one shot in the past 157 days of vaccinations, or 2,659,706 people. This includes 49% of girls and women and almost 42% of boys and men. Health experts don’t know what the threshold is for herd immunity but estimate 60 to 70% of a population would need to be vaccinated or recover from infection. We’re still a ways off from that. As we’ve listed before, the herd immunity thresholds for polio was about 80% and measles is about 95%.

The DHS notes about 14% of Wisconsinites aren’t eligible for a vaccine -- they’re the kids under 12.

Wednesday’s report from DHS says 383 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed. Positive tests were exactly 10% of the 3,827 results received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That brings the 7-day average down to 394, putting it below 400 for the first time since March 23. When you consider all tests, including people tested multiple times, the DHS calculates the 7-day average positivity rate is 2.7%, below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed. A total 607,138 people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin.

Five more people died from the virus in Crawford, Door, Douglas, Manitowoc and Racine counties, raising the death toll to 6,976. The state’s average fell to 6 COVID-19 deaths per day because a day last week that added 18 deaths is no longer in the 7-day count.

Hospitalizations still remain relatively high, with 71 COVID-19 patients admitted in the past 24-hour period. That’s above the 7-day average, which slipped to 62 patients per day Wednesday. Since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, 1 in every 20 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

The DHS reduced some totals, which are always subject to review, in several counties Wednesday. These are indicated by an asterisk (*).

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 119,394 (45.1%) 107,452 (40.6%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,399 (40.7%) 18,010 (36.0%) Dodge (87,839) 32,011 (36.4%) 28,383 (32.3%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,985 (61.4%) 15,685 (56.7%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,016 (38.7%) 35,651 (34.5%) Forest (9,004) 3,560 (39.5%)* 3,307 (36.7%)* Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,732 (40.3%)* 1,611 (37.5%)* Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,525 (39.8%) 6,815 (36.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,798 (38.2%)* 7,261 (35.5%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,289 (43.4%) 31,001 (39.3%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,380 (38.1%)* 13,935 (34.5%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,061 (45.2%)* 1,893 (41.5%)* Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,648 (38.6%) 13,496 (35.6%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 83,085 (44.2%) 72,082 (38.4%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,614 (33.3%)* 12,288 (30.0%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51,038 (44.3%) 44,878 (38.9%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,497 (38.2%) 17,276 (33.9%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,752 (31.7%)* 7,128 (29.2%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 73,406 (42.7%) 64,854 (37.7%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 210,226 (44.3%) 190,441 (40.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 227,339 (41.4%) 200,346 (36.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,659,706 (45.7%) 2,318,740 (39.8%)

Vaccinations by age group

12-15: 7.7% received a dose/0.0% completed (none eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 28.6% received a dose/20.5% completed

18-24: 35.5% received a dose/28.2% completed

25-34: 41.8% received a dose/34.9% completed

35-44: 50.1% received a dose/42.7% completed

45-54: 52.4% received a dose/44.9% completed

55-64: 63.3% received a dose/55.6% completed

65+: 82.4% received a dose/77.9% completed (revised from 78.1% by state)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 49.0% received a dose/43.2% completed

Male: 41.8% received a dose/35.9% completed

Although the DHS is still calculating final vaccination numbers for the week of May 9, the state currently has reports of 166,877 doses administered to Wisconsin residents, compared to 198,659 the week before. Wisconsin had been above 200,000 doses per week since the week of January 24.

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 316 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, with 81 of them are in ICU. We expect new hospital figures after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The WHA’s daily updates include new admissions but also take hospital discharges and deaths into account. There have been fewer than 100 patients in intensive care units for 18 of the past 20 days.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 13 COVID-19 patients, with none in ICU. The numbers are unchanged from Monday.

The Northeast region’s hospitals were treating 28 COVID-19 patients, with 9 of them in ICU -- two more people with COVID-19 in ICU than Monday but 1 fewer patient overall.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 228 intensive care beds (16.8% of the state’s ICU beds) and 17,13 of all beds (16.0%) in the state’s 136 hospitals are open. That’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation beds.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 11 open ICU beds (10.6%) among them and a total of 106 available beds (12.4%). There are no intermediate care beds available.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 31 open ICU beds (15.0%) and 194 beds of all types (20.3%) available.

While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The DHS reports 3,521,882 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

607,138 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,416 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,976 died (1.15%)

593,187 are considered recovered (97.7%)

6,709 are active cases (1.1%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,754 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,275 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,841 cases (+4) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,152 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,707 cases (+18) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,370 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,405 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,815 cases (+5) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,422 cases (+6) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,271 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,467 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,726 cases (+3) (19 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 44,820 (+25) (307 deaths)

Dodge – 11,910 cases (+5) (165 deaths)

Door – 2,620 cases (+2) (23 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 4,079 cases (+2) (40 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,670 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,563 cases (+4) (107 deaths)

Florence - 448 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,488 cases (+17) (111 deaths)

Forest - 961 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,930 cases (+7) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,510 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,581 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,040 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 579 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,644 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,415 cases (+4) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,199 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,781 cases (+19) (309 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,354 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,825 cases (cases revised -4 by state) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,566 cases (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,011 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,066 cases (+2) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,601 cases (+5) (71 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 14,767 cases (+15) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,192 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,382 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,451 (+46) (1,322 deaths)

Monroe – 4,570 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Oconto – 4,492 cases (+5) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,647 cases (+2) (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,709 cases (+11) (207 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,217 cases (+4) (89 deaths)

Pepin – 861 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,000 cases (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,603 cases (+3) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,799 cases (+10) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,235 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,940 cases (+19) (353 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,310 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,205 cases (+13) (174 deaths)

Rusk - 1,342 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,885 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,715 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,716 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,774 cases (+5) (143 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,984 cases (+7) (55 deaths)

Taylor - 1,880 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,551 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,933 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,273 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,508 cases (+4) (137 deaths)

Washburn – 1,484 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,742 cases (+1) (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,898 cases (+33) (535 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,907 cases (+3) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,169 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,225 cases (+8) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,102 cases (+4) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 660 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,068 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,326 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,388 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,033 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,502 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 978 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 206 cases (2 deaths)

Mackinac - 442 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,231 cases (+4) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,780 cases (+0) (40 deaths)

Ontonagon – 409 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 335 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

