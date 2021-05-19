Winnebago County reports zero suicides in March and April

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For two consecutive months this spring, Winnebago County recorded zero suicides. Now an Oshkosh nonprofit hopes that trend continues.

In 2019, Winnebago County reported about 26 suicides and in 2020 it recorded 25 suicides. But this year the county experienced a rare trend.

“January started off pretty rough, we had several suicides in January, a couple in February – March and April we’ve had zero,” said Community for Hope Executive Director Sarah Danahy.

Danahy says two consecutive months with no suicides was hard to believe.

“It’s rare in that, even when I talked to my board about it, they were like ‘Are you serious? Did you double check?’ I even emailed the coroner’s office to triple check,” said Danahy.

Community for Hope is an Oshkosh nonprofit that promotes suicide prevention, intervention, and grief support.

Though Danahy agrees the pandemic put a strain on mental health for many, she thinks in a way it helped.

“The mental health crisis existed way before COVID-19,” said Danahy. “So, in my opinion, the pandemic really just kind of shined a light on the already existing crisis.”

She’s heard more people are seeking mental health care now, and thinks during the pandemic some of the stigma around seeking help was broken down.

“We talked about mental health a little bit more, we talked about isolation, and the difficulties that come along with that,” said Danahy. “And, in turn, we started looking out for each other.”

Beyond expanding their own efforts, Danahy wants to increase their marketing, too.

“Mental Health touches everyone and it doesn’t matter where you live, or what party you belong to, or where you work,” said Danahy. “So, we definitely want to increase the communication. We’re stepping up our marketing, talking more about how the average citizen can prevent suicide. Suicide is preventable.”

Community for Hope does provide free training in Question, Persuade, and Refer, known as QPR, which can help someone approach a person in crisis with the question “Are you thinking about harming yourself?”

“You can learn how to appropriately ask that question to anyone. You don’t have to be a professional, you don’t have to have to be a mental health clinician,” said Danahy. “You can ask the question and you can save a life.”

She believes a community effort is crucial to keep up this positive trend.

“It’s wonderful we had zero suicides in March and April, but we cannot let off the gas,” said Danahy. “We have to continue and hope we can continue that trend.”

To learn more about Community for Hope and the programming it provides, visit the nonprofit’s website or Facebook page.

