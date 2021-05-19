WARM, HUMID, SHOWERS & STORMS...

Southerly winds will continue to keep us warm and a bit humid into portions of the weekend. At times, showers and a few storms will be possible Thursday and Friday. With a bit of luck Saturday should be mostly dry... But another round of showers and storms returns Sunday into Monday.

Over the next few days, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but a stronger storm may be possible late Friday... We’ll keep you informed!

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Few showers possible. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: A chance of rain early, and again late in the day. A thunderstorm is possible. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. A few could be strong. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. A t’shower north? HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Early showers. Maybe thunder. Partly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Probably dry. HIGH: 74

