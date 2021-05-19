Advertisement

UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Parents charged with child's death
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are facing criminal charges for the death of their son. The boy died Nov. 12, 2020.

Cody Robertson, 25, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the boy’s death. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Amber Boyd, 22, was arrested after a traffic stop in Merrill on Thursday. She is the boy’s mother. A warrant for Boyd’s arrest had been issued earlier in the day Thursday.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 on Nov. 12, 2020 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the child and make-up covering scabs and lesions on the boy’s body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system. Lincoln County Coroner Paul Proulx said an official cause of death has not been determined as they are still awaiting full toxicology results.

Robertson is charged with child neglect, causing death. He’s behind bars on a $50,000 bond but will be released from custody if he is able to post the first $25,00 in cash. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for July 13.

Boyd is expected to appear tomorrow in Lincoln County Court at 1:30 PM.

