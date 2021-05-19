Advertisement

Some ThedaCare mobile COVID-19 testing events postponed

ThedaCare community COVID-19 testing site
ThedaCare community COVID-19 testing site
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some ThedaCare COVID-19 mobile testing events have been postponed.

The events were scheduled for May 19-May 21 at locations in Neenah, Menasha and Oshkosh.

ThedaCare says the testing events are being postponed after a driver crashed into one of the mobile units at Fox Cities Stadium Tuesday. The driver had a medical issue and was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The following testing events are being postponed. ThedaCare will announce a new schedule soon.

• 5/19/2021: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 333 North Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

• 5/20/2021: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 333 North Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

• 5/20/2021: Christ the Rock Community Church W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

• 5/21/2021: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 333 North Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

• 5/21/2021: Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

