SHOWERS AT TIMES, WITH HUMIDITY RISING...

Look for on and off showers this afternoon and into tonight, with a SLIGHT chance of a thunderstorm. Rain totals will not be the most impressive over the next day with most folks receiving less than a quarter of an inch. There are several chance of rain over the next week so keep your umbrella handy. You will likely need it at some point. Any rainfall we do receive will be much needed as it has been an abnormally dry winter for most.

It’s not going to be hot, as high temperatures will be back in the 70s, with 60s lakeside... But it is going to feel more damp and humid. Our dew point will climb above 60°, which is often the threshold for many folks on when it’s becoming a bit uncomfortable for those who are sensitive to the sticky air.

It looks like that humidity will hang around through Saturday, with highs climbing through the 70s, then into the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Expect more times of showers and thunderstorms. Over the next few days, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but a stronger storm may be possible late Friday... We’ll keep you informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: Showers at times. Humid, but not hot. A thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 74 (60s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Few showers possible. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: A chance of rain early, and again late in the day. A thunderstorm is possible. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. A few could be severe. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Early showers. Maybe thunder. Partly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 80

