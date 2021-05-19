Advertisement

Green Bay Police department get LGBTQ training for second year in a row

City employees were also included in this year’s training.
By Kati Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department and city employees are learning how to be sensitive to the needs of those in the LGBTQ community.

“When I started 19 years ago, this was not talked about, this was not even on the training plan for departments,” said Commander Kevin Warych of the police department.

This marks the second year the police department has partnered with UW-Green Bay’s Pride Center to learn about issues facing the LGBTQ community in an effort to better serve them.

“For the first time in a couple of years, students have been interested in staying here and working here. and that has made a major difference based on what’s happening in this community,” said Dr. Stacie Christian, director of inclusive excellence at the UW-GB Pride Center.

Implementing trainings like this one has also given the city a better score on the Municipal Equality Index, raising it from 28 in 2018 to 60 in 2020.

The index rates cities based on different social factors that make communities more welcoming.

“We have risen that score with our efforts here city wide, specifically for the police department by starting the pride team [in 2019], having a liaison and implementing a policy for transgender non-binary intersects contacts for law enforcement,” said Warych.

Click here to view that document.

There are still a number of issues the LGBTQ community is fighting for such as anti-crime and bullying legislation to protect gender identity.

“If someone is saying I’m purposefully going out and hurting you because you’re a lesbian, there’s laws in place for that, but if they say I’m going to hurt you because you’re transgender, there isn’t any hate crime law in that,” said Dr. Christian.

It’s also the first year employees at city hall were invited to attend the training.

“It’s great that the city and police department are working on community building and reaching out to marginalized communities to be more inclusive, be more considerate and be more compassionate,” said Rachel Maes, assistant city attorney.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Two Rivers Police: Manitowoc man arrested, awaiting formal charges following death of 17-year-old
Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
File photo
State reports 13 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, adds nearly 500 new cases

Latest News

Second year in a row Green Bay Police get LGBTQ training
Second year in a row Green Bay Police get LGBTQ training
Lawrence University to require students to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Lawrence University to require students to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Construction on Wisconsin Highways 32, 42 to begin June 1
GBPD investigates a weapons call on city's west side
1 arrested following weapons call on Green Bay’s west side