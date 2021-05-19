Residents upset over Oconto’s decision to keep pool closed

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Some people disagree with the Oconto City Council’s decision to close its only pool this summer for the second straight year.

City officials are defending the move saying needed repairs and a lack of lifeguards made it necessary.

“We’re just trying to do what we feel is, for this year, the safest, best thing to do for Aageson pool, the city, and the parks department,” John Bostedt, Park, Recreation, and Forestry director, said.

The city council voted unanimously on Monday to keep its nearly 50-year-old pool shut down for a variety of reasons. An issue city officials claimed they encountered were sparse applicants for the lifeguard job openings.

“That’s our number one priority is the safety of the citizens and people in the area or anywhere, you know? “ Oconto Alderman John W. Reed said. “And that wasn’t going to happen. The pool simply could not open because of a lack of employment.”

Bostedt said it was a hard decision to make.

“Not just covid, not just the repairs, not just the lifeguards. It’s a combination of all those things,” Bostedt said.

People have criticized the city’s decision calling it reactive and shortsighted for not making sure the pool would be ready this summer.

“If you know that pool needed the repair, make them last year. Get proactive. Get ahead of of the game, so it’s just really frustrating,” Ross Gnotke of Oconto said. He has a 6-year-old daughter and has been living in the city for about two years.

According to the city, the pool has a capacity of 293 people and four lifeguards are needed to man it. Residents said the city waited too long to post job openings and kids are now paying the price.

“We all went it open. We all want to see the kids up here having fun. They’ve been through so much in the last year with covid, with having to wear masks at school all day. It’s time for some fun for them,” Amy Huggett of Oconto said. She’s been living in Oconto for 13 years and her son is a high school freshman.

The pool’s repairs would extend its life for another 25 to 30 years, according to Bostedt.

