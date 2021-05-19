Advertisement

Republicans move to reinstate job search requirement for unemployment benefits

(Storyblocks)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have reinstated a requirement that unemployed people look for work to qualify for benefits.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers suspended the requirement in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the state, forcing businesses to close. Lawmakers have extended the suspension for months by passing emergency rules.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the requirement beginning next week.

The requirement was slated to automatically be reinstated in July, but Republicans want to move faster to alleviate a shortage of workers as the pandemic wanes and businesses reopen. Republicans unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would end a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Two Rivers Police: Manitowoc man arrested, awaiting formal charges following death of 17-year-old
Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
Photo provided by Green Bay Police
Missing Green Bay boy found safe
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walter Gant
Complaint: Robber threatened El Ranchito clerk with knife, scared off by gun

Latest News

Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)
Regulators sign off on treatment plan for contamination
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers calls special session to expand BadgerCare
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center.
AP FACT CHECK: Hyperbole from Biden, GOP on state of economy
Improving broadband access
Evers offers $100M to improve broadband internet access