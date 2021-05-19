Advertisement

Regulators sign off on treatment plan for contamination

Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin environmental regulators have signed off on a plan to treat groundwater contamination caused by a fire training facility in Marinette, but warn it will not entirely eliminate the pollution.

The contamination is linked to Tyco Fire Products’ use of firefighting foam that contained substances known as PFAS.

Tyco conducted testing and training with the firefighting foam at its facility from the early 1960s through 2017.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has given Tyco the go-head on its groundwater extraction and treatment system.

The DNR contends the company’s models show more than 40 percent of PFAS currently within groundwater will remain in water even after the system has operated for 30 years.

