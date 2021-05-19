Packers set date for “2020” Hall of Fame induction banquet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The dangerous duo of Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris will finally get their due this August when the Packers hold the Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet.

The 50th induction banquet will be held Saturday, August 28. The banquet was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

In addition to Harris and Woodson receiving honors, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will accept special recognition for the Lambeau Leap, as “The Most Memorable Moment in Packers History.”

Former Milwaukee Brewers owner and Commissioner of Baseball Emeritus Bud Selig will be presented the Bob Harlan Leadership Award. Lombardi-era quarterback Zeke Bratkowski, who died in 2019, will posthumously receive the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award. The Packers are also introducing the Bud Lea Media Award, presenting the first award posthumously to Lea, a longtime Packers writer from Milwaukee.

Woodson was also elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past February. He played 7 seasons with the Green Bay Packers starting in 2006.

Harris played eight seasons with the Pack, joining in 2003.

People with questions about the banquet are invited to call the Hall of Fame office, (920) 965-6984.

