Kroger to lift mask mandate

By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

