Advertisement

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(NBC15)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A judge says he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’s attorneys and the city reach a settlement. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley issued the ruling Wednesday.

The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department. Morales chose to retire and sued for damages.

Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December.

Morales’s attorneys have accused the city of failing to abide by the ruling or propose a financial settlement. 

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Two Rivers Police: Manitowoc man arrested, awaiting formal charges following death of 17-year-old
Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
Photo provided by Green Bay Police
Missing Green Bay boy found safe
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walter Gant
Complaint: Robber threatened El Ranchito clerk with knife, scared off by gun

Latest News

File photo
Wisconsin nearing 5 million shots and 40% fully vaccinated
Hiring events to be held ahead of EAA AirVenture, up to 600 positions need to be filled
Brett Blomme
Wisconsin judge charged with child pornography put in federal custody
Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)
Regulators sign off on treatment plan for contamination