Hiring events to be held ahead of EAA AirVenture, up to 600 positions need to be filled

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple walk-in hiring events will be held starting Saturday in Oshkosh ahead of this year’s EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Event organizers say they are looking to hire people to fill as many as 600 temporary positions in various areas during the aviation event, which is the world’s largest gathering of aviation fans.

AirVenture will be held from Monday, July 26 - Sunday, August 1.

Positions for the event include security, camper registration and retail associates.

Officials say those wanting to work in the retail section must be at least 14-years-old, while security and event support must be at least 16-18-years-old. Camper registration workers must be at least 18-years-old.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, since you’ll be able to interview on site. CLICK HERE to apply.

Anyone who is unable to attend the following dates is asked to schedule a separate interview time by e-mailing THIS ADDRESS. Interviews will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

