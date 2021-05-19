Fox Valley Tech teams with Madison College for transfer program

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A transfer program at Fox Valley Technical College allows students to get an Associates Degree and transfer to a four-year university.

The program is a partnership between Fox Valley Tech and Madison College. Students can earn 60 credits in arts or science that will transfer to most private colleges and the UW System.

Students can get financial aid for general education courses without declaring a major.

Watch the video for more information.

Admissions info: https://www.fvtc.edu/admissions

