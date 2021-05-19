Advertisement

Fox Valley Tech teams with Madison College for transfer program

By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A transfer program at Fox Valley Technical College allows students to get an Associates Degree and transfer to a four-year university.

The program is a partnership between Fox Valley Tech and Madison College. Students can earn 60 credits in arts or science that will transfer to most private colleges and the UW System.

Students can get financial aid for general education courses without declaring a major.

Watch the video for more information.

Admissions info: https://www.fvtc.edu/admissions

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Two Rivers Police: Manitowoc man arrested, awaiting formal charges following death of 17-year-old
Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
Photo provided by Green Bay Police
Green Bay police search for missing child
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Walter Gant
Complaint: Robber threatened El Ranchito clerk with knife, scared off by gun

Latest News

Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote
NWTC engineering
NWTC hosting engineering open house
Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls
Fox Valley student shares her story in newly published book “Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls”