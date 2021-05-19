Advertisement

Evers calls special session to expand BadgerCare

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the state legislature to pass a bill to expand access to BadgerCare.

The federal American Rescue Plan provides temporary incentives for states to expand Medicaid.

Gov. Evers said the state would save an estimated $1.6 billion by expanding BadgerCare.

“We’re not only going to expand access to healthcare for tens of thousands of people across our state, we’re going to use that $1 billion we’d save and put it toward making sure our economy can bounce back and recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s time for Republicans to put politics aside, and let’s work together to invest in economic development and recovery efforts across our state.”

The governor’s proposal would use the estimated savings to invest in economic development projects in Green Bay, Manitowoc and other Wisconsin cities. One project would fund a $2 million visitor’s center in Green Bay. CLICK HERE for a list of proposed projects.

Evers said economic benefits would allow the state to transfer $151 million to the state’s “Rainy Day Fund.”

Evers called the session for Tuesday, May 25 at noon. It’s unclear if the bill will have support among Republicans in the majority.

Wisconsin lost out on $700 million from the American Rescue Plan due to the state’s employment numbers.

