Electronics recycling event to benefit Southern Door Elementary program

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) - Mark Saturday, June 5, on your calendar to get rid of any old electronics or appliances cluttering your home.

The Southern Door County School District is partnering with the Town of Gardner to hold an electronics and appliance recycling drop-off event.

It will be held from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., rain or shine, in the parking lot of Southern Door High School, 2073 County Hwy DK, in Brussels. It’s open to everyone, with part of the proceeds benefiting Southern Door Elementary’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program. There will be help for unloading your vehicle so you can just drive up, drop off, and drive off.

Items accepted for recycling include:

TVs and computer monitors (there is a $10 to $30 fee for these)

Computers (computer towers, laptops and keyboards)

Computer servers, wiring and cabling

Cell phones and phone systems

Printers, fax machines and copiers

Refrigerators

Microwave ovens

Stoves

Washers and dryers

DVD players

VCRs

CD players

Stereos

Rechargeable batteries

Any metal items

