Driver hits 4 on sidewalk in Racine
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say a driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children.
The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.
