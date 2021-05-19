Driver hits 4 on sidewalk in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say a driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children.

The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

