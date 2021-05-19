Construction on Wisconsin Highways 32, 42 to begin June 1

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two road construction contracts have been signed by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for projects involving Wisconsin State Highway 32 in Brown County and Wisconsin State Highway 42 in Kewaunee County.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Evers signed a $4.2 million contract for Highway 32 construction and a $5.1 million contract for Highway 42 road work.

Construction for both projects is expected to begin on June 1. However, work on Highway 32 is expected to finish in September, while Highway 42 work is expected to be done in October.

Both projects will cause full highway closures, according to WisDOT. Highway 32 closures will begin June 8, while Highway 42 closures will begin on June 1.

The prime contractor for each of the projects has been listed as Northeast Asphalt of Greenville, Wisconsin.

State officials say work on Highway 42 will involve nearly 10 miles from the highway from Baurmeister Drive in Kewaunee to the Kewaunee and Manitowoc County line. A detour will be in place.

Officials say northbound traffic on 42 will take County BB west to County AB, then head north to Wisconsin Highway 29 and back to 42.

Southbound traffic will take Wisconsin 29 west to County AB, then head south to County BB before going back to Wisconsin 42.

Meanwhile, state officials say nearly 5 miles of work will be done from Highway 29 in the Town of Pittsfield to East Green Bay Street in Pulaski.

WisDOT says the highway will be fully closed, but it will happen in stages, with the closure being lifted for Pulaski Polka Days.

According to WisDOT, highway 32 will be closed between Highway 29 and E. Cedar Street in Pulaski from June 8 to July 14. Officials add the County B roundabout will stay open for east and westbound traffic, except for when it will be milled and overlaid with asphalt.

On July 14, WisDOT says Highway 32 north of County B, including the roundabout, will be done and open to traffic.

State officials say Highway 32 will be open for Polka Days, and then close from Highway 29 to County Highway B again on July 19 until school begins in August.

Traffic will be directed to use Wisconsin 29 and Wisconsin 160 during the project. In addition, southbound traffic on Highway 32 to County B will also be able to use County S and County C.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Highway 32 project, and CLICK HERE for Highway 42 project information.

