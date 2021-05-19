Brown County Library historian marks 50 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mary Jane Herber is celebrating 50 years with the Brown County Library System. Or, should we say the library is celebrating 50 years with Mary Jane Herber. She’s been the historian and genealogist for half a century but her knowledge of local history goes back far beyond that.

Herber talks about this milestone anniversary and the changes she’s seen. But she also doesn’t want the attention on her, but on how the library and all the people who work there serve our community.

