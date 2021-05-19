Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Police Department says six people appeared in Manitowoc County court Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Two Rivers late Monday night.

According to police, the following people appeared in court:

Joshua Walcott

Rodney Anderson Jr.

Malik Thomson

Kaden Jones

Todd Mueller

William Lowe

District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre says criminal complaints for everyone involved are expected to be filed by the end of the week.

Walcott, who police said Tuesday is 21-years-old, is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to LaBre. Officials say Walcott is the suspect in the murder, and intentional homicide charges are expected to be referred.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, court officials say a bond was set at $1,000 for Anderson, who is accused of helping to arrange Walcott’s escape from the scene. Charges of Harboring/Aiding a Felon and Bail Jumping are being referred, according to LaBre.

Court officials say Thomson was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, and his cash bond has been set at $250. Charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Bail Jumping are being referred. However, the Two Rivers Police Department says a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana While Armed was presented during Thomson’s bail hearing Wednesday.

LaBre says Jones has been charged with bail jumping, and is being held on a $250 cash bond. Police say Jones is also accused of possessing THC.

Officials say Mueller, who is the father of the shooting victim, was charged with child neglect after officers found drugs and alcohol around the home where the homicide happened. LaBre adds there were two children found who weren’t properly cared for, and they have been removed from the home.

In addition, police say charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Animal Neglect were presented during Wednesday’s court hearing for Mueller. Officials say Mueller’s bail has been set at $500.

Police say Lowe is being held on a Probation Hold

