Amid surge in violence and shootings, Green Bay Police resume Violent Crime Suppression Unit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across Green Bay will likely start noticing the return of a specialized task force targeting the surge in violent crime in the city.

We first told you about the Violent Crime Suppression Unit last year, when a dedicated team of officers deployed to stop a spike in shootings.

It worked, but as soon as the team stopped earlier this year, the shootings began surging again.

Since February, the reports of violence have been continual.

“It’s so random. It’s happening anywhere,” says Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.

Shootings are being reported across the city.

“It happens at a gas station at one of the busiest intersections in the city,” says Allen, referring to a shooting at a gas station near Mason Street and Military Avenue in early May.

Police say shots fired cases have increased 189% over this time last year, and 2020 was a record year on its own.

“It’s just senseless. It’s reckless and not acceptable,” says Allen.

It’s why the Green Bay Police Department’s Violent Crime Suppression Unit (VCSU) is back, but with a new team of officers.

“In response to what we’re seeing, we’re going to put resources towards it,” explains Allen.

When we rode with the VCSU officers last winter, they showed us the neighborhoods where shootings had mostly stopped, in large part because they identified and arrested suspects, but also because they had developed relationships and trust with people who lived there, the ones directly affected by the violence.

That helped attack the root of the problems, keeping them at bay longer.

But Allen, who leads the specialized team, says almost immediately after word got out early this year the VCSU wasn’t on the streets, the violence started all over again.

Last year ended with 62 shots fired, 15 injuries and five deaths.

In just four months this year, police have confirmed 26 shots fired incidents and three injuries.

It’s not a trend they like.

“The problem is the issues they’re bringing forward of why they happened are so miniscule, and they shouldn’t matter in the grand scheme of life, but they’re making them matter,” he says. “There’s just so many guns on the street now.”

Allen says it’s small groups of people fighting, like last year, sometimes on social media, sometimes over relationships, but they’re also seeing new suspects and victims who don’t live in the neighborhoods where they’re shooting.

Police see some links to hard drugs and easy access to guns, sometimes taken in burglaries or obtained other ways.

“We have concern of illegal purchase of firearms,” says Allen. “They’re purchasing them legally, but then they’re transferring them illegally, basically straw purchases. We think that’s what we’re seeing in some of these cases.”

The VCSU will focus on gathering intel, building trust and relying on help from the community to stop the violence as fast as it started.

