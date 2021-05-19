Advertisement

1 arrested following weapons call on Green Bay’s west side

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say one person is in custody after receiving a report of person with a weapon on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of W. Mason Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officials have not stated what kind of weapon that was.

Police say one person was eventually arrested, and the scene was secured.

Details regarding the person who was detained have not been released at this time.

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene did see a SWAT vehicle in the area, and said multiple squad cars were still present as of 8:30 p.m.

Officials haven’t stated if anyone was injured.

The incident is still being investigated at this time.

Check back for more details as they become available.

